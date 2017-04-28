Mom Texts Wrong Number, Insanely Demands Stranger Bring Home Milk

An absolutely hilarious text chain unfolded this week when a random mom accidentally texted a 35-year-old from Wisconsin thinking it was her teen daughter, Jess–and refused to believe otherwise. Here are some highlights:

“Hunny please grab milk and lunch meet on your way home,” the woman texted. The man replied, “I’m pretty sure you have the wrong number. I’m already at home.”

The exchange quickly escalated, with Mom threatening, “Jess, I need you to grab that or I am not taking you and Brad to the movies tonight. Milk, turkey and ham.” The Wisconsin man even sent photos of him and his wife proving he wasn’t Jess, but Mom wasn’t buying it. “Who is that? Brad’s family?” she wrote in response to the pic. “I just got off the phone with his mother. No movie. Also you are doing your sister’s chores tonight.”

She even canceled Jess’ credit card before finally realizing she wasn’t texting Jess!!!!!

Here’s the whole conversation, but I will warn you there’s A LOT of cussing!

I 100% am on the Wisconsin man’s side because he tried to tell the woman SEVERAL times she was not talking to her daughter. She said some nasty words to him that weren’t called for, IMO.