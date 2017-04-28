Hear Your St. Louis Blues Hockey On Y98!

Aside from it always being a great time to be a St. Louis sports fan, it’s even better when the Blues advance to the playoffs, and the Cardinals kick off their season in hopes to bring home another World Series title. Yes, very great news, but with that news comes a few broadcasting conflicts with our sister station News Radio KMOX 1120 AM.

When our sister station KMOX has a conflict with St. Louis Cardinal broadcasts, you can tune in to the FM airwaves to hear your favorite hockey team!

Tune in to Y98 on tonight as the Blues take on the Nashville Predators!



The pregame show with KMOX’s Chris Hrabe at 6:15 PM, and the puck drops at 7:00 PM!

Click here to listen to the Blues game online!