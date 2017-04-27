Would You Rather… Food Over Sex

Here’s a few “would you rather” questions to see if you prefer food to sex.

We saw a survey online with a bunch of “would you rather” questions about food and sex. And it’s pretty amazing how divided people are on some of these. Here are a few…

1. Would you rather only be able to hook up with your clothes on, or always have to eat with NO clothes on? 60% would have fully clothed sex. 40% would eat naked.

2. Would you rather never have sex again, or never EAT again and get all your nutrition from a tasteless liquid? 61% would give up sex. 39% would give up food.

3. Would you rather have sex, or eat lunch in the grossest bathroom on Earth? 73% would rather have sex in there. Only 27% said they’d rather eat lunch there.

4. Would you rather have an 8-hour food marathon, where you could eat as much as you wanted without feeling full? Or have an 8-hour sex marathon with anyone on Earth? 54% would eat for 8 straight hours. 46% would have a marathon sex session.

5. Would you rather hook up with your celebrity crush any time you wanted, or get your favorite food for FREE for the rest of your life? 60% would rather get free food. 40% would get it on with a celebrity.

