Walking Off The Saturated Fats

April 27, 2017 2:58 AM
You can eat all the fatty foods you want as long as you walk 22 minutes a day??!!

A new study out of the University of California, San Francisco found if you eat butter, cheese, and all the other delicious saturated fats in the world, you can avoid increasing your risk of developing heart disease with a TINY bit of daily exercise.

Seriously.

They found that you can offset your risk if you just walk 22 minutes a day.

Now, obviously, it’s BETTER to eat healthy and not eat six sticks of butter just because one study said it’s fine, but consider this another piece of evidence that fat really may not be as bad as we were all led to believe.

