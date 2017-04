Heineken has created a commercial that EVERYONE really needs to see.

In this new commercial for Heineken, people with opposing political views (even though they don’t know it) build a bar together. After that task, they are shown a video of how the other really feels about things. Then they share a beer as they sit and talk about why the other feels the way they do. And they find out that people who see things differently aren’t really that different after all.