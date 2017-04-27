Top 10 Baby Name Votes for April The Giraffe’s Calf Announced

Jill Devine April 27, 2017 10:26 AM By Jill Devine
Following the viral sensation that was the live-streamed birth of April the Giraffe’s calf on April 15, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, recently launched an online competition to name her calf.

Here are the top 10 names submitted during round one of the contest, as reported by Elite Daily:

*Alyssa’s choice (in honor of April’s keeper, Alyssa Swilley)

*Apollo

*Geoffrey

*Gio

*Harpur

*Noah

*Ollie

*Patch

*Patches

*Unity

I like the option to have Alyssa name the calf, but I also like Ollie.  Which name gets your vote?

