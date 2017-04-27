This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown Questions

Erin Moran from the TV show “Happy Days” died over the weekend. Happy Days had lots of spinoffs including, “Joanie loves Chachi” starring Moran. Which of these was not a Happy Days spinoff…Mork and Mindy, Blansky’s Beauties or Lenny and Squiggy?

-Lenny and Squiggy

Ellen Degeneres is doing a special show tomorrow marking 20 years since her coming out episode on her ABC sitcom. She was also featured on the cover of what magazine stating “Yep, I’m Gay”?

-Time

Katy Perry’s new single “Bon Appetit” is scheduled to be released tomorrow. She sent out a recipe this week asking her fans to make what delicious dessert?

-Cherry Pie

Surprisingly Heather Morris was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week after receiving a perfect score. She was one of the stars on what Fox TV show which is no longer on the air?

-Glee

This song was named by Billboard the catchiest hook of this century. Who sang it?

Carly Rae Jepsen