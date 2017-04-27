This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown Questions

April 27, 2017 8:33 AM
Erin Moran from the TV show “Happy Days” died over the weekend.  Happy Days had lots of spinoffs including, “Joanie loves Chachi” starring Moran.  Which of these was not a Happy Days spinoff…Mork and Mindy, Blansky’s Beauties or Lenny and Squiggy?

-Lenny and Squiggy

Ellen Degeneres is doing a special show tomorrow marking 20 years since her coming out episode on her ABC sitcom.  She was also featured on the cover of what magazine stating “Yep, I’m Gay”?

-Time

Katy Perry’s new single “Bon Appetit” is scheduled to be released tomorrow.  She sent out a recipe this week asking her fans to make what delicious dessert?

-Cherry Pie

Surprisingly Heather Morris was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week after receiving a perfect score.  She was one of the stars on what Fox TV show which is no longer on the air?

-Glee

This song was named by Billboard the catchiest hook of this century. Who sang it?

Carly Rae Jepsen

