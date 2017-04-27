Dispose of Your Unused Pain Medicine

Saturday is a huge day in the effort to greatly decrease opiate/heroin addiction. It’s the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA is helping us dispose of our unused prescription drugs in a safe, convenient, and responsible way.

My life has been affected by these types of medications. I wish there was a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day all of those years ago. It seems that almost every family is dealing with the effects of addiction and it’s growing. That’s why your support is so very important.

Please join me. It’s this Saturday April 29, 2017 from 10AM to 2PM. It’s easy to participate. Everything you need to know is right here: Find the DEA drop off location nearest you where you can safely and anonymously turn in meds. For details and locations http://bit.ly/TBDApril