Here’s something that DOESN’T Happen often, a guy from Triple-A calling TRIPLE-A!

If you get locked out of your car, you call Triple-A. But what happens when a Triple-A guy gets locked out of HIS car? Who will unlock the unlockers?

Now we know. A guy in Washington took a photo earlier this week of a Triple-A guy who got his keys locked in his car and had to call Triple-A for help.

Click Here to see more.