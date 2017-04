Forget the Unicorn Frappuccino; ask Starbucks to make you a DRAGON FRAPPUCCINO!

There’s a new secret menu item at Starbucks called the DRAGON FRAPPUCCINO. It’s a mix of Green Tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean powder, and a berry swirl.

There’s no word on whether Starbucks will make it an official drink, but considering how popular the Unicorn Frappuccino was, they probably should.

Click Here to see more.