Photo: 101 Different Cheeses On Piece Of Pizza

April 27, 2017 2:35 AM
A pizza place just put a record 101 cheeses on a piece of pizza??!!

Scottie’s Pizza Parlor in Portland, Oregon just made a pizza that uses 101 different cheeses. Seriously. They used a blend of 100 cheeses on top, and stuffed mozzarella into the crust for 101.

What’s odd is Other than that cheese pimple, it looks surprisingly normal.

They say they were inspired by the 99-cheese pizza from the movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, and they’ve applied to Guinness for the world record.

