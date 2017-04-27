Our Filthy Phones

April 27, 2017 5:51 PM By Paul Cook

Your phone is a breeding ground for germs. And what is especially unsanitary about it might surprise you, it surprised me.

It’s not our hands and where they may have been that puts so many germs on our smartphones – its how close you put it to your face and mouth on a regular basis. Every square inch of your phone has around 25,000 germs. That’s more disgusting than a toilet seat, which contains around 1,200 germs per square inch!! Wow that’s gross! No wonder people are always so sick.

I’ll be thinking about that the next time I press my phone up against my face to make a call. Lysol Wipey stat!

 

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live