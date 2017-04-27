Our Filthy Phones

Your phone is a breeding ground for germs. And what is especially unsanitary about it might surprise you, it surprised me.

It’s not our hands and where they may have been that puts so many germs on our smartphones – its how close you put it to your face and mouth on a regular basis. Every square inch of your phone has around 25,000 germs. That’s more disgusting than a toilet seat, which contains around 1,200 germs per square inch!! Wow that’s gross! No wonder people are always so sick.

I’ll be thinking about that the next time I press my phone up against my face to make a call. Lysol Wipey stat!