Fall Out Boy The M A N I A Tour Coming To St. Louis

Following a week of enigmatic posts and buzz across social media, multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated Chicago band Fall Out Boy dropped a new song called “Young and Menace” today, and just announced they will be touring this fall.

Fall Out Boy will be in St. Louis Saturday, October 21st at Scottrade Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10am.

$1 of every ticket sold will benefit a number of Chicago-area charities towards a newly launched Fall Out Boy Fund.

