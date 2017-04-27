DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Will Perform Together for the First Time in 12 Years 

Two years ago, Will Smith talked about how he wanted to tour with DJ Jazzy Jeff again.  Initially, he was hoping to do it last year, but it’s finally going to happen this summer.  YAYAYAYAAYYYYYAYAYA!

This is such exciting news, BUT, for now, they only have a few festival gigs lined up in Europe.  They’re headlining the Livewire Festival in the U.K. in August and a festival in Croatia that same month.  Come on boys, bring it to the U.S.!

 

As of right now, there’s no indication that they plan on doing anything in the U.S, but when Will talked about it two years ago, he said they wanted to do a tour, and that it was going to be, quote, “extensive.”

Jeff is using Twitter to spread the word and using the hashtag #JJFPReturn.

