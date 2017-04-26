Viral Video: “Sayonara, Baby”

April 26, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: baby, Phillips & Company, sayonara, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t say “Hasta La Vista, Baby” in the Spanish version of “Terminator 2”??!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has so many great lines… “Get to the choppah!”, “It’s not a toomah!”, “I’ll be back.” But one of his most memorable quotes of all time is arguably “Hasta la vista, baby” from “Terminator 2”.

In the Spanish version of “Terminator 2”, that wouldn’t be a very memorable line, because it’s just a common, everyday expression there. It would be like if the line in the American version was, “Bye, baby.”

So how did they fix that? They changed it to “Sayonara, baby.”

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live