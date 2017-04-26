Viral Video: “Sayonara, Baby”

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t say “Hasta La Vista, Baby” in the Spanish version of “Terminator 2”??!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has so many great lines… “Get to the choppah!”, “It’s not a toomah!”, “I’ll be back.” But one of his most memorable quotes of all time is arguably “Hasta la vista, baby” from “Terminator 2”.

In the Spanish version of “Terminator 2”, that wouldn’t be a very memorable line, because it’s just a common, everyday expression there. It would be like if the line in the American version was, “Bye, baby.”

So how did they fix that? They changed it to “Sayonara, baby.”