Viral Video: Can Pepsi Stop A Riot?

April 26, 2017 2:25 AM
A guy tried to end the riots at Berkeley by handing out Pepsi??!!

Remember the video of Kendall Jenner bringing everyone together at a protest by handing a Pepsi to a police officer? Well, some guy in northern California tried to actually DO THAT during the riots at Berkeley earlier this month.

He posted a really long video of it a few weeks ago, but now a shorter version is trending online. He took a backpack full of Pepsi to the riots, and tried to hand them to people while they were in the middle of fighting. It didn’t work.

