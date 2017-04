What are the MOST popular airlines?

The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its annual list of the most popular airlines.

JetBlue is first . . . Spirit is last . . . and United is third-to-last. The survey was done before United dragged that guy off a plane though.

Here’s the Top 10…

1) JetBle

2) Southwest

3) Alaska

4) American

5) Delta

6) All Others

7) Allegiant

8) United

9) Frontier

10) Spirit

