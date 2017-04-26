The Most Gambling-Addicted States

Which states are the MOST obsessed with gambling?

A new study just ranked the states that are OBSESSED with gambling based on factors including casinos per capita . . . lottery sales . . . sports gambling and horse racing . . . and gambling addiction rates.

And the state that’s the most obsessed with gambling is . . . Nevada.

The rest of the top 10 are: South Dakota . . . Montana . . . West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . New Jersey . . . Oklahoma . . . Oregon . . . Louisiana . . . and Ohio.

The 10 states that are least into gambling are: Alabama . . . Nebraska . . . Utah . . . Kentucky . . . Wisconsin . . . Vermont . . . Alaska . . . North Carolina . . . Arizona . . . and Florida.

Missouri is 21st, while Illinois is 18th on the list.

