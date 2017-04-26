The Main Reasons You Are Always Running Late

April 26, 2017 2:54 AM
Here are several reasons you’re always running late.

Number 1 – You’re multitasking too much. There was a study in 2003 where researchers observed subway workers in New York. And the ones who multitasked were much more likely to be late for work.

One way to make sure you don’t get too distracted is to set reminders on your phone, so they go off 10 or 15 minutes before you need to do something.

Number 2 – Your internal clock STINKS. Some people are pretty good at keeping track of time while they’re doing stuff, and others just aren’t. And people with Type A personalities are usually better at it than Type B’s.

A study had people try to guess when one minute had passed. Type A’s were pretty close . . . they averaged 58 seconds. Type B’s were WAY off . . . they averaged 77 seconds.

You CAN get better at it though. One way is to guess what time it is a few times a day, and then check to see how close you are. If you keep doing it for a while, you should improve.

