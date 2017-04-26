Photos: Two New Ridiculous Jeans

Two new types of RIDICULOUS jeans just went on sale.

The first ones just went on sale at Nordstrom. They’re called the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” and they come pre-streaked with lots of FAKE MUD.

That way you can look like you’ve been, quote, “getting down and dirty” without, you know, doing anything. And how much do they cost? $425.

The other new jeans come from a British chain called Topshop. And even though they call them jeans, that’s a stretch because they’re not made from denim and they’re COMPLETELY SEE-THROUGH.

The description says, quote, “These out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans [are] guaranteed to get people talking.” At least they “only” cost $100.

