Photos: Two New Ridiculous Jeans

April 26, 2017 3:07 AM
Two new types of RIDICULOUS jeans just went on sale.

The first ones just went on sale at Nordstrom. They’re called the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” and they come pre-streaked with lots of FAKE MUD.

That way you can look like you’ve been, quote, “getting down and dirty” without, you know, doing anything. And how much do they cost? $425.

The other new jeans come from a British chain called Topshop. And even though they call them jeans, that’s a stretch because they’re not made from denim and they’re COMPLETELY SEE-THROUGH.

The description says, quote, “These out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans [are] guaranteed to get people talking.” At least they “only” cost $100.

