North Korea has an APPROVED list of hairstyles for men and women, and Phillips & Company tried a few out!

Did you know that your haircut in North Korea has to be STATE-APPROVED??!!

Here are the illustrated guides that have appeared in hair salons in the communist state’s capital Pyongyang showing haircuts “approved” by the government…

Click Here to see more.

So, Phillips & Company decided to see what their APPROVED haircut might look like…

Guy



Courtney



Jen



Lance



Kevin



What do you think?