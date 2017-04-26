Non-Disney Animated Films You’ll Want To Watch

April 26, 2017 2:48 AM
Here’s a list of NON-DISNEY animated movies you “need to see”.

Most lists of the best animated movies would be LOADED with Disney titles, so Buzzfeed.com put out a list of “39 Non-Disney Animated Movies You’ll Definitely Want to Watch.”

Here are 10, in no particular order…

1. “Anastasia”, Fox Animation

2. “Spirited Away”, Studio Ghibli

3. “The Prince of Egypt”, DreamWorks

4. “Quest for Camelot”, Warner Brothers Animation

5. “Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland”, Tokyo Movie Shinsha

6. “The Iron Giant”, Warner Brothers Animation

7. “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”, DreamWorks

8. “The Land Before Time”, Sullivan Bluth Studios

9. “Titan A.E.”, Fox Animation

10. “An American Tail”, Sullivan Bluth Studios

