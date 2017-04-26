Lena Dunham Will Start Tour in STL

Lena Dunham and her “Girls” co-writer Jenni Konner are heading out on tour next month in support of their feminist newsletter Lenny Letter, and their first stop will be in St. Louis at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale this Friday, but if you subscribe to Lenny Letter you can access a presale on Wednesday, April 26th.

On the Sheldon’s website they explain what the night will be about, and who will be there:

Lena Dunham will be joined on the road with nine other Lenny contributors including: Sasheer Zamata, Chloe Caldwell, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Morgan Murphy, Katie Crutchfield, Rachel McKibbens and Jackie Novak. “Lenny is taking its singular mix of politics, entertainment and conversation on the road. Imagine if the beat poets weren’t a bunch of ego-driven guys and there were no methamphetamines? Well, there you go!” said LENNY co-founders Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, “Instead of publishing our newsletter from the comfort of our office we want to engage in a larger conversation across America, with women whose experiences may differ from ours but who share the same essential goals: freedom, self-actualization and the perfect night out. We will be talking, reading, playing music, showing films, asking and answering questions for, by, and of the women we meet. Our plan is to create a sense of community in every city we stop in, and to take what we learn from that community with us as we continue our work as a resource for women who love humor without snark, politics without a filter and- above all- learning about each other’s truth.”

Lena has said she wants to address the divide that exists in our country now, and the “Lenny: America IRL” tour will make stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Des Moines, and Lexington, in addition to St. Louis.