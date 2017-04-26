Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules Was Arrested

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested in Iowa yesterday after leaving the scene of a fatal car crash.

Chris was driving a pick-up truck that rear-ended a tractor around 8:00 P.M. on Monday night. The tractor was sent into a ditch, and the driver died. He was a 66-year-old local farmer named Kenneth Mosher.

Chris drove off, and then refused to cooperate with cops at his property until they got a search warrant. Since the police had to spend a few hours hauling him in, it might be hard to prove he’d been drinking. However, the authorities say he had alcohol with him in his truck.

Chris has a previous DUI conviction from 2006, and in 2001 he pleaded guilty to driving with an open container.

A rep for Chris says he was “devastated” to hear that the farmer died, and that his “thoughts and prayers” are with his family.

Chris was on the 10th season of The Bachelorette, the one with Andi Dorfman. Then he starred on the 19th season of “The Bachelor”. It ended with him proposing to Whitney Bischoff, but they called it off after just five months. He was also on the 20th season of “Dancing with the Stars”.