A fashion-conscious Chihuahua named Dolly Pawton has become an Instagram sensation, thanks to her flamboyant outfits!

Like country star Dolly Parton, the pint-sized pup is willing to take fashion risks: Photos show her wearing everything from pearls to tutus to denim jackets. The London-based dog regularly struts her stuff at Starbucks, brunch spots and of course, on the street.

Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. I'm made of sarcasm, wine and everything fine. 😜💯🔥#sundayfunday

Is it sad that a dog has better style than me?!?!!?!? You can follow her on Instagram – @dolly_pawton.