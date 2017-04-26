Dragon Frappuccino New Fave

April 26, 2017 5:53 PM By Paul Cook

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino had us hitting Starbucks all over St. Louis before the deadline. It was crazy, like a Furby and Cabbage Patch craze in the spring time. But what if I told you there may be a new Starbucks favorite in town. Make way for another mystical drink option.

A new custom drink, the Dragon Frappuccino, recently showed up at Starbucks. The Dragon Frappuccino is greener in color than the Unicorn Frapp.

This one is made using a green tea base with vanilla bean powder, some berry cup swirl and mango sprinkles on top. Sound good to you?

