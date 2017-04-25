Video: Meet Adoptable Natalie

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Natalie is the sweetest! She showered me with cuddles and kisses as soon as I met her! How could you not want that every single day??!?!!? She deserves to be in a forever home where she can give someone all her love.

