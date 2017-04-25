The Top Things Moms Want For Mother’s Day

Here’s what mom wants for Mother’s Day this year…

A bunch of moms voted on what the BEST Mother’s Day gifts are. The good news is you don’t have to get too creative. Here are the top five…

1. Flowers. Which seems boring and cliché. But 48% of moms said that if they only get one gift this year, that’s what they want.

2. Dinner at a nice restaurant. 43% said it’s a great gift. And obviously they want you to go WITH them. Don’t just drop her off in the Red Lobster parking lot.

3. A gift card. 41% of moms said it’s a good Mother’s Day gift. But don’t just hand it to her. Put it in a card. And obviously pick a gift card for a place she LIKES.

4. Jewelry. 28% of moms said they’d like to get jewelry for Mother’s Day. And it’s a good gift for multiple people to chip in on.

5. Beauty products. 27% of moms said it’s a great gift. Just make sure it’s something she’ll use. If you’re not sure, then think about something like a Birchbox subscription, where she gets different stuff every month.

Click Here to see more.