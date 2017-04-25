The Greatest Choruses Of The 21st Century

Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” tops “Billboard’s” list of “The 100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century.”

“Billboard” has a list of “The 100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century.”

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Call Me Maybe”, Carly Rae Jepsen

2. “Since U Been Gone”, Kelly Clarkson

3. “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers

4. “Ms. Jackson”, Outkast

5. “The Middle”, Jimmy Eat World

6. “Empire State of Mind”, Jay Z with Alicia Keys

7. “Teenage Dream”, Katy Perry

8. “Ignition (Remix)”, R. Kelly

9. “Ride Wit Me”, Nelly featuring City Spud

10. “Wrecking Ball”, Miley Cyrus

