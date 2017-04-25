The Best Tourist Attractions In America

April 25, 2017 2:35 AM
See where the Gateway Arch falls on a list of “The Best Tourist Attractions in America.”

A new survey asked more than 1,000 people to name the BEST tourist attractions in America. More than 160 different places got at least a few votes, but these are the 10 that got the most…

1. Grand Canyon, Arizona.

2. Smithsonian, D.C.

3. Statue of Liberty, New York.

4. Niagara Falls, New York.

5. Lincoln Memorial, D.C.

6. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

7. Yosemite National Park, California.

8. National Mall, D.C.

9. Golden Gate Bridge, California.

10. Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.

The Gateway Arch, or rather the entire Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, was number 47th on the list. I guess it all depends on WHO you ask, really.

