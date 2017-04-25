The 9 Things People Lie About Most on 1st Dates

Jill Devine April 25, 2017 10:27 AM By Jill Devine
When on a first date, are you 100% truthful?  Most people aren’t.  There are a number of things that people tend to lie about when they meet someone for the first time.

According to Elite Daily, here are the top nine topics we all tend to fib about:

Sexual history (19.2 percent)

Dating history (17.6 percent)

Finances (11.8 percent)

Where you live (9.9 percent)

Age (8.3 percent)

Interests/hobbies (8.1 percent)

Job (6.2 percent)

Having kids (2.6 percent)

Being divorced (2.1 percent)

Spill the beans, what have you lied about on a first date?

 

