Race Your Friends on Instagram to Help Strange Donuts Give Out Scholarships

Strange Dounts is taking us back to the elementary school playground for a social media fundraiser. You can race a friend, post video of the race on your Instagram story and win a free doughnut – but the loser of the race must donate $1 to StrangeCares.org.

Co-founder of Strange Donuts, Jason Bockman put on his racing gear to announce the start of the racing promotion, that will turn 100% of it’s proceeds into scholarships to deserving kids in the St. Louis area.

So, from now until National Donut Day on June 2, you can race a friend and get a free doughnut for it.

To participate, all you have to do is publish the race on your Instagram story, and tag @StrangeDonuts in it. Then while your story is still active, you can go to one of the Strange Donuts locations and show the video to an employee. Instagram stories will stay active for 24 hours.

The winner can pick his or her free doughnut, but the loser must buck up a dollar.

Don’t be afraid to go all-out in your race, becuase the most memorable race competitors will be ‘showered with gifts’ from Strange Donuts and receive track suits.

Good luck racers.