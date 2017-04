An NFL player got a nice thank you letter from a family for being a good role model to their son.

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was on a flight last week. And a family sitting behind him gave him a thank you note for being a good role model for their 10-year-old son.

They said he watched him studying his plays and being polite to everyone, and that he should be proud of the fact that he’s a good influence.

