Katy Perry sent fans a recipe to tease her new song, “Bon Appétit”. The recipe is for the Best Cherry Pie (move over, Warrant). And yes, it sounds like the content of her new song is a lot like Warrant’s 1990 song Cherry Pie. Katy told E! News, “It’s pretty sexual.”

Katy Perry and her team sent out emails to fans for the “World’s Best Cherry Pie”. It’s rumored to be a clue for a new single ‘Bon Appétit’. pic.twitter.com/gBJ7gy2qM9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2017

