A baseball player can’t throw a beach ball back into the crowd??!!

An outfielder for the Chicago Cubs’ single-A team tried to throw a beach ball back up into the crowd after it came down on the field on Saturday. But he was throwing into the wind, so it took him about a dozen tries.

Whoever controls the music at the stadium started playing “Yakety Sax” from “The Benny Hill Show”, which made it funnier.