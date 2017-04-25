Neighbor Hating

How do you feel about your neighbors? The opinions vary a lot. But one thing is agreed on: neighbors are important, for day to day living and property value. This is something I’ve been thinking a ton about!

28% of people say they would never socialize with their neighbors, with 6 in 10 admitting that they don’t get on with them at all in this survey. Only about 20% of folks say they like theirs.

What causes these bad feelings? The reasons range from neighbors blocking the driveway, to letting their dogs bark all the time, to being overly competitive and hosting too many late night parties.

I also wonder how often things change with your neighbors. Can the situation get better? What can you do to make that happen?

