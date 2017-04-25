Marvel Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

A film critic ranked all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from WORST to BEST.

A film critic from TheWrap.com ranked all 15 movies from the official Marvel Cinematic Universe from worst to best. (This doesn’t include Marvel movies made by other studios, so stuff like “Deadpool”, “X-Men”, “Wolverine”, “The Fantastic Four”, and the “Spider-Man” movies starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don’t count.)

He’s already seen the NEW “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, and puts it in the middle of the pack.

Here’s the complete list:

15. “The Incredible Hulk”, 2008 (While this one is considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 2003 movie “The Hulk” isn’t, so it’s not on the list.)

14. “Ant-Man”, 2015

13. “Thor”, 2011

12. “Iron Man 2”, 2010

11. “Captain America: The First Avenger”, 2011

10. “Thor: The Dark World”, 2013

9. “Iron Man 3”, 2013

8. “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, 2015

7. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, 2017

6. “Captain America: Civil War”, 2016

5. “Iron Man”, 2008

4. “Dr. Strange”, 2016

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy”, 2014

2. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, 2014

1. “The Avengers”, 2012

