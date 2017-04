You can now download the FONT of your favorite ’90s TV show!

Have you ever wanted to write a letter in the same font as the logo from your favorite ’90s TV show?

There’s a website where you can download the fonts used for classic shows from that era… including “The Simpsons”, “Friends”, “Rugrats”, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, “Full House”, “Frasier”, “Family Matters”, “Seinfeld”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, and more.

Click Here to see more.