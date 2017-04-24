Here are a few ways to get a good deal on an apartment.

According to the Census Bureau, 65% of people who move this year will do it between Memorial Day and Labor Day. So June, July, and August are the three big months. Here are five tips on how to get a great apartment…

1. If it’s somewhere cold, think about moving in the WINTER instead of summer. Apartments still open up, but most people don’t want to move when it’s cold out. So there’s less competition, and landlords might drop the rent.

2. Look for brand new apartment buildings that no one’s lived in yet. Sometimes they’re desperate to get people to move in, because they have too many open units. So they’ll offer discounts, and you’ll end up getting a lot for your money.

3. Don’t decide you HAVE to be in a specific neighborhood. If the rent in one spot is too high, look in the adjacent neighborhoods. You might be a five-minute Uber ride from where you want to be, but it could save you some money.

4. Ask if there’s any wiggle room on rent. If you’re willing to sign a two-year lease instead of a one-year lease, they may be willing to drop the price a little.

5. Figure out if the amenities will save you any money. Like if there’s a free gym, factor that in. One place might be a little more expensive than another, but amenities like a free gym or free parking can make it worth it.

Click Here to see more.