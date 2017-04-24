Viral Video: Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn’s Memorable First Date

Kurt Russell tells Harry Connick Jr. how the cops were called during Kurt’s first date with Goldie Hawn.

Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn have never gotten married, but they’ve been together 34 years. They met back in 1983 while they were doing the movie “Swing Shift”. And it turns out their first date was like something you’d see in a movie.

Kurt told the story on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show on Friday. They had to dance in one of their scenes for the movie, and they needed to practice. So they went out dancing, had a great time, and went back to a house Goldie was renovating.

They couldn’t get in, so they had to BREAK in. Then while they were in the middle of getting it on, the COPS showed up and shined their flashlights on them.