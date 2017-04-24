The Incredible Power of Music and Movement

Need help when that “skip the gym” voice takes over your thoughts? This study discovered a solution!

Working out to music is undeniably motivating. Everyone has favorite music for when they work out, but what about before? A U.K. study found that playing music before a workout – when you’re struggling with bailing on the idea entirely – will help you follow through and sweat!

And keep on moving and… dancing to keep your brain healthy, get your feet moving to the music. The Albert Einstein College of Medicine found that dancing reduced the risk of dementia more than any other type of physical activity.

Why? Learning new steps improves intellectual fitness, and if you dance with a group or a partner, you’re being social, which also helps keep your brain healthy.