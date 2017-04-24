Kids Say Their Parents Are Spending Too Much Time on Their Phones

Now THIS is a role reversal. It’s not just parents who are annoyed at their kids for using their phones all the time. Kids are ALSO annoyed with their parents for doing it.

According to a new survey, more than a third of kids say they’ve asked their parents to stop looking at their phones and checking social media during family time. About one out of seven kids say their parents text, make calls, or use social media during dinner.

Now, even with all that being true, it’s not like it’s only parents staring at their phones. The survey also found some kids spend 10 hours a day on their electronic devices during weekends. 10 hours?!?!?!?!?!?! That seems like a lot!!

I know I’m constantly thinking about my cell phone use when I’m with Lu. Sometimes habit takes over, but I really try to be engaged and present at all times with her. Brian and I have talked about making sure our phones are away from the dinner table when she’s old enough to understand. We are practicing that now so it becomes habit.