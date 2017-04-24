Jennifer Lopez Tells Ellen How She & Alex Rodriguez Began Dating

Jill Devine April 24, 2017 11:11 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: A-Rod, Alex Rodriguez, Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Ellen Show

Jennifer Lopez spills the beans to Ellen DeGeneres on how she and Alex Rodriguez started dating!

On today’s Ellen show, she describes how it went down:

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Jennifer says. “Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.'” She adds, “He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘Okay.’ We had a nice dinner.”

 

She added that they’re taking things slow. When asked about having kids together, J-Lo replied, “Oh my God. We’re just having a nice time right now.” She also clarified that they didn’t sleep together after that dinner because “mama don’t sleep over on the first date.”

You can read more HERE.

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live