Jennifer Lopez Tells Ellen How She & Alex Rodriguez Began Dating

Jennifer Lopez spills the beans to Ellen DeGeneres on how she and Alex Rodriguez started dating!

On today’s Ellen show, she describes how it went down:

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Jennifer says. “Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.'” She adds, “He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘Okay.’ We had a nice dinner.”

She added that they’re taking things slow. When asked about having kids together, J-Lo replied, “Oh my God. We’re just having a nice time right now.” She also clarified that they didn’t sleep together after that dinner because “mama don’t sleep over on the first date.”

