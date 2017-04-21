“Time” Magazine’s Most Influential People For 2017

“Time” magazine released its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People.

“Time” magazine has released its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. The celebrities who made the cut this year include Ed Sheeran, Emma Stone, Alicia Keys, Ryan Reynolds, James Corden, LeBron James, Tom Brady,John Legend, Demi Lovato, Simone Biles, Leslie Jones, Donald Glover, Samantha Bee, Chance the Rapper, Jordan Peele, Colin Kaepernick, Conor McGregor, Gretchen Carlson, and Viola Davis.

President Trump also made the list, along with his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

At 17, transgender high school student Gavin Grimm is the youngest person on the list.

Our first female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is the oldest at 87.

Click Here to see more.