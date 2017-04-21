The Reasons People Hate Life In The Morning

April 21, 2017 2:39 AM
Here are the top reasons people HATE LIFE in the morning.

A new survey asked people for the specific things that make them HATE LIFE in the mornings. And here are the top 10…

1. Having a bad night’s sleep.

2. Stress.

3. Waking up earlier than you need to.

4. Bad weather.

5. Waking up but still feeling tired.

6. Not wanting to go to work.

7. Knowing you have a busy or tough day ahead.

8. Thinking it’s Friday but realizing it’s not.

9. Sleeping through your alarm.

10. A bad commute to work.

