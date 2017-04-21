The Formula For The Perfect Online Dating Profile Picture

A new study found the best type of photo to post when you’re dating online.

A new study just came out that’s basically a road map for how to game the system when you’re dating online, and get more dates by posting the right kinds of PHOTOS. And some of the tips for men and women are totally different…

The ideal photo if you’re a GUY is one where you’re looking straight at the camera, and smiling without showing your teeth. But women should do the OPPOSITE and look away from the camera and show their teeth.

Men are twice as likely to have their photo ‘liked’ if they’re looking straight ahead . . . 43% more likely if they’re smiling without teeth . . . and 11% more likely if they’re the only person in the photo.

Women are 74% more likely to get noticed if they’re looking off to the side . . . 76% more likely if they smile WITH teeth . . . 27% more likely to get noticed if they wear their hair UP in the photo . . . and 69% more likely if they’re the only one in the photo.

A few things that work on men AND women are artsy black-and-white photos, pictures where you’re playing a sport, and candid shots where you don’t look like you’re posing.

A few things that DON’T do well with men or women are pictures in sunglasses . . . pictures with crazy filters . . . photos at the beach . . . photos with someone who might be an ex . . . and selfies in general.

