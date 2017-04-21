School Psychologists Warn About “13 Reasons Why”

It’s the hottest show on Netflix right now. “13 Reasons Why” (based on the book of the same name) tells the story of 17-year-old Hannah Baker. Hannah commits suicide, but makes 13 tapes for the 13 people she blames for her death. Producers of the show say they believe it will help people who are struggling with thoughts of suicide, but others, including the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) believe the show is extremely dangerous for people who are living with depression and suicidal thoughts. Below is the letter that NASP released for educators, and for parents, too: