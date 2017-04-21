Ronda Rousey Gets Engaged to Travis Browne

April 21, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: celebrities wedding, Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is getting married!!!

The UFC superstar just revealed she’s engaged to her UFC fighter boyfriend, Travis Browne — who she’s been dating since 2015.

Browne popped the question with a massive diamond ring — and said he proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand about a week ago because “it felt like the right place to do it.”

Ronda says she hopes the wedding will be soon — but says she also doesn’t know what goes into planning a wedding … so, she’s keeping an open mind about the date.

Congrats!!!

TMZ reached out Dana White who says, “I’m very happy for Ronda and I’m looking forward to the wedding!”

