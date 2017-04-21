Photo: Kid Forges Letter For More Game Time

April 21, 2017 2:31 AM
A kid forged a letter from his school to try to get more video game time.

A woman named Lori just posted a picture on Reddit of the note her seven-year-old son Nathan brought home from school earlier this week.

Quote, “Dear Parents, Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for Video Game Class! If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school . . . From, The School.”

Lori quickly got him to admit it was fake, but she was impressed enough with the ridiculousness that she DID give him an extra 30 minutes of video game time that night.

