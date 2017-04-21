MERS Goodwill Earth Day Donations Drives

MERS Goodwill is partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council, and IKEA to collect donations this Earth Day!

Today, Friday, April 21, Goodwill and the St. Louis Cardinals will host the seventh annual computer, electronics and general donations drive. The drive will accept donors’ unwanted computers and computer accessories (e.g., mouse, keyboard, etc.), phones (home and cell), clocks, VCRs, DVD players, stereos and AV equipment including cable and satellite boxes, and other devices with a cord, plug or battery will be accepted along with general donations. Those who donate during the Earth Day drive will receive 50 percent off vouchers for upcoming games, restrictions apply. All items will be accepted free of charge, and donors do not need to sort their items prior to dropping them off.

WHERE: Cardinals Electronics Drive: Busch Stadium Lot C Parking Lot—northwest corner of 8th Street and Cerre Street, immediately south of I-64/40 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tomorrow on Earth Day, April 22, Goodwill and the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council will hold a community collections drive. Boy Scout Units in more than 20 districts in the region will help collect donations while completing advancement requirements for the sustainability merit badge.

WHERE: Boy Scouts: various pop-up donation sites in 20 different locations throughout the region from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a list of locations, Click Here.

Also on Saturday, Goodwill is teaming up with IKEA and will have a donation trailer located at the IKEA store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors can drop off items to the location, and those who donate furniture will receive a discount coupon to IKEA!

WHERE: IKEA: 1 IKEA Way, corner of Forest Park Parkway and Vandeventer.

